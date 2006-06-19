Theater
FALLEN STAR The Actors’ Fund of America presents a staged reading of Charles Busch’s “Die Mommie Die!,” the story of a fallen pop diva who plans to murder her husband in order to be with her young lover. Featured actors include Mr. Busch and Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: SVU”). Tonight, 7:30 p.m., the Hudson Theater, 145 W. 44th St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-221-7300, ext. 133, $75-$500.
