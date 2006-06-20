This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TWO ACTS The Legitimate Theater Company presents two one-act plays, Caryl Churchill’s “Heart’s Desire,” and Ian Schoen’s “Jesus Hector Christ.””Heart’s Desire” follows the return of a daughter from Australia to her parents’ house, and “Jesus Hector Christ” follows a couple as they navigate a moral crisis. Tomorrow through Saturday, July 8, Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Gene Frankel Theater, 24 Bond St. at Lafayette Street, 917-573-3433, $10.

LONG ISLAND TOWN The Axis Theater Company presents Marc Palmieri’s “Levittown,” the story of a son who attempts to reconcile with his family in the Long Island neighborhood. The play is directed by George Demas and features actors John Wojda, Brian Barnhart, and Margo Passalaqua. Thursday through Sunday, July 16, Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 6 p.m., Axis Theatre, 1 Sheridan Square at Seventh Avenue, 212-352-3101, $18 general, $13 students and seniors.

SOUTHEASTERN VOICES The Filipina Women’s Network presents Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues (Usaping Puki)” in Tagalog and English. The two performances feature Broadway actresses Emy Baysic, Susan Ancheta, May Nazareno, Arianne Recto, and Remy Aquino. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Tagalog presentation, 7 p.m. English presentation, Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, New York University, 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square South, 212-992-8484, $35-$100, $12 students.

LOVE TROUBLE The Hourglass Group presents the stage adaptation of the 1932 film “Trouble in Paradise,” the story of a swindler who falls in love with two women, including an heiress. Directed by Elyse Singer, the play features actors Carolyn Baeumler, Nina Hellman, and Geoffrey Cantor. Through Saturday, July 8, Monday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Hudson Guild Theater, 441 W. 26th St., between Ninth and Tenth avenues, 212-439-8122, $20.