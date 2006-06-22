This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GOOD-BYE BECKETT FourScore Productions presents John Griffin’s “Godot Has Left the Building,” the story of two men who try to find meaning in their mundane office jobs. The play is directed by Will Pomerantz, and featured actors include Edward Griffin, Bert Gurin, and Gabriel Gutierrez. Tonight through Sunday, July 9, Monday, 8 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., 45 Below Theatre, 45 Bleecker St. at Lafayette Street, 212-352-3101, $15.

SOUTHEASTERN VOICES The Filipina Women’s Network presents Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues (Usaping Puki)” in Tagalog and English. The two performances feature Broadway actresses Emy Baysic, Susan Ancheta, May Nazareno, Arianne Recto, and Remy Aquino. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Tagalog presentation, 7 p.m. English presentation, Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, New York University, 566 LaGuardia Place at Washington Square South, 212-992-8484, $35-$100, $12 students.