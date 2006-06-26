Theater
CHANNELING DYLAN The Ars Nova theater collective presents a reading of Elizabeth Meriwether’s “Bobby,” about a young woman’s decision to dress up as Bob Dylan while her family life falls apart. The reading, presented as part of the Out Loud series, is directed by Carolyn Cantor, and features actors Josh Hamilton, Jayne Houdyshell, and Gillian Jacobs. Tonight, 7 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-977-1700, free.
