Theater
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.
TWO ACTS The Legitimate Theater Company presents two one-act plays, Caryl Churchill’s “Heart’s Desire,” and Ian Schoen’s “Jesus Hector Christ.” “Heart’s Desire” follows the return of a daughter to her parents’ house from Australia, and “Jesus Hector Christ” follows a couple as they both turn to a mutual friend for advice. Through Saturday, July 8, Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Gene Frankel Theater, 24 Bond St. at Lafayette Street, 917-573-3433, $10.
