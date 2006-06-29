Theater
ENGLISH HISTORY The New York Classical Theater and the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council presents a performance of Friedrich Schiller’s “Mary Stuart,” about the flight of Mary, Queen of Scots, to England. The play is directed by Stephen Burdman, and is part of the River to River festival. Sunday through Wednesday, July 12, 7 p.m., Castle Clinton in Battery Park at Water Street, 212-252-4531, free, no tickets required.
