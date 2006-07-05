Theater
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
TAILGATE THEATER The DrillingCompa-NY theater collective presents its annual Shakespeare in the Parking Lot festival, featuring two plays over the course of the summer in a Lower East Side parking lot. The festival opens with “The Tempest.” The play is produced by Hamilton Clancy and is directed by Kathy Curtiss . Tomorrow through Saturday, August 12, Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m., parking lot at the corner of Ludlow and Broome streets, 212-414-7717, free.
