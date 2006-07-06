This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GENIUS IDEA The Sanctuary: Playwrights Theater presents Adam Szymkowicz’s “Food For Fish.” The plot, based on Chekhov’s “Three Sisters,” follows three siblings as they attempt to isolate the gene for love. The play is directed by Alexis Poledouris. Tonight through Saturday, July 29, Wednesday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Kraine Theater, 85 E. 4th St., between Second and Third avenues, 212-352-3101, $17 general, $10 students.

WESTWARD HO Rebellion Dogs Productions presents Pamela Popeson’s “What Comes Next,” about a pioneer’s struggle with her husband during the 19th-century expansion into the American West.The play is directed by Lorca Peress, and features actors Stephen Clarke, Marin Gazzaniga,and Dan Teachout.Tonight through Saturday, July 29, Wednesday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Access Theater, 380 Broadway at White Street, $18, 212-352-3101.

SOUTH AMERICAN TALE Brazilian playwright Guile Branco presents his play “Two Destinies,” which he translated from Portuguese to English for an American debut. The play follows two men who develop a friendship after meeting on a Central Park bench, and is directed by Emanuelle Villorini.Featured actors include Mr. Branco and Robert Haufrecht. Tomorrow through Sunday, July 30,Thursday-Sunday, 8 p.m., 14th Street Y, 344 E. 14th St., between First and Second avenues, 212-352-3101, $18.

TAILGATE THEATER The Drilling Compa-NY theater collective presents its annual Shakespeare in the Parking Lot festival. The festival opens with “The Tempest.” The play is produced by Hamilton Clancy and is directed by Kathy Curtiss. Tonight through Saturday, August 12, Thursday-Saturday, 8 p.m., parking lot at the corner of Ludlow and Broome streets, 212-414-7717, free.

GOOD-BYE BECKETT FourScore Productions presents John Griffin’s “Godot Has Left the Building,” the story of two men who try to find meaning in their mundane office jobs.The play is directed by Will Pomerantz, and featured actors include Edward Griffin. Through Sunday, Monday, 8 p.m., Wednesday-Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., 45 Below Theatre, 45 Bleecker St. at Lafayette Street, 212-352-3101, $15.