SOUTH AMERICAN TALE Brazilian playwright Guile Branco presents his play “Two Destinies,” which he translated into English from Portuguese for an American debut. The play follows two men who develop a friendship after meeting on a Central Park bench, and is directed by Emanuelle Villorini.Featured actors include Mr. Branco and Rober t Haufrecht. Tonight through Sunday, July 30, Thursday–Sunday, 8 p.m., 14th Street Y, 344 E. 14th St., between First and Second avenues, 212-352-3101, $18.

ANTON AND SISTER John Stark Productions presents Jovanka Bach’s “Chekhov and Maria,” about the relationship between the playwright and his sister during the writing of “The Cherry Orchard.” The play is directed by Mr. Stark, and features actors Ron Bottitta and Gillian Brashear. Friday through Sunday, July 30, Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 7 p.m., Barrow Group Theater, 312 W. 36th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-868-4444, $18.