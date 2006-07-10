Theater
SCOTTISH FRINGE 59E59 Theaters present East to Edinburgh, a three-week program featuring plays that will be presented during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August in Scotland. Shows include the Godlight Theatre Company’s production of Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451,” Ryan Paulson’s “Pentecostal Wisconsin,” and Willette Murphy Klausner’s “Three Mo’ Tenors.” Tomorrow through Saturday, July 29, times vary, 59E59 Theaters, 59 E. 59th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-279-4200, prices vary. For complete information, go to 59e59.org.
