SCOTTISH FRINGE 59E59 Theaters present East to Edinburgh, a three-week program featuring plays that will be presented during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August in Scotland. Shows include the Godlight Theatre Company’s production of Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451,” Ryan Paulson’s “Pentecostal Wisconsin,” and Willette Murphy Klausner’s “Three Mo’ Tenors.” Tonight through Saturday, July 29, times vary, 59E59 Theaters, 59 E. 59th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-279-4200, prices vary. For complete information, go to 59e59.org.

MANHATTAN MUSICAL The Summer Stock on Broadway series opens with a production of the “lost” Richard Rodgers and Lorenz Hart musical, “Manhattan Madcaps of 1924.” The musical is directed by Annette Jolles, and featured actors include Katie Allen, Staci Rudnitsky, and Nick Verina. Thursday through Sunday, July 23, Wednesday–Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Symphony Space, Leonard Nimoy Thalia, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-864-5400, $19.

THUMBS UP Out of Line Productions presents José Rivera’s “Cloud Tectonics,” the story of a man who picks up a hitchhiker who claims to be 54 years old and pregnant. The play is directed by James Phillip Gates, and featured actors include Frederique Nahmani, Luis Vega and Julio Rivera. Thursday through Saturday, August 5, Monday–Saturday, 8 p.m., the Culture Project, 45 Bleecker St. at Mulberry Street, 212-868-4444, $25.

LONG ISLAND TOWN The Axis Theater Company presents Marc Palmieri’s “Levittown,” the story of a son who attempts to reconcile with his family in the Long Island neighborhood.The play is directed by George Demas and features actors John Wojda, Brian Barnhart, and Margo Passalaqua. Through Sunday, Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 6 p.m., Axis Theatre, 1 Sheridan Square at Seventh Avenue, 212-352-3101, $18 general, $13 students and seniors.