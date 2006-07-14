This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ELECTRIC MUSICAL Ars Nova presents the GrooveLily musical theater company, which combines Broadway showtunes with rock, jazz, and classical music. Performers include electric violinist Valerie Vigoda, pianist Brendan Milburn, and percussionist Gene Lewin. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-868-4444, $15.

UNTITLED WORK Vineyard Theater presents Jeff Bowen and Hunter Bell’s “[title of show],” about two writers and two actresses who attempt to compose a musical in three weeks. The play is directed by Michael Beresse, and featured actresses include Susan Blackwell and Heidi Blickenstaff. Friday through Friday, August 8, Monday–Wednesday and Friday, 8 p.m., Thursday, 7 and 10 p.m., Saturday, 5 and 8 p.m., Vineyard Theater, 108 E. 15th St., between Irving Place and Park Avenue South, 212-279-4200, $59.

AFRICAN THEATER The Fresh Fruit Festival presents a reading of African playwright Nick Mwaluko’s “ATA,” about an interracial love triangle involving infidelity and homosexuality. The play is directed by Heidi Handelsman. Saturday, noon, Collective Unconscious Theatre, 279 Church St. at White Street, 212-254-5277, free.

SCOTTISH FRINGE 59E59 Theaters present East to Edinburgh, a threeweek program featuring plays that will be presented during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August in Scotland. Shows include the Godlight Theatre Company’s production of Ray Bradbury ‘s “Fahrenheit 451,” Rya n Paulson ‘s “Pentecostal Wisconsin,” and Willette Murphy Klausner ‘s “Three Mo’ Tenors.” Tomorrow through Saturday, July 29, times vary, 59E59 Theaters, 59 E. 59th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-279-4200, prices vary. For complete information, go to 59e59.org.