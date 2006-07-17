This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

OFF-BROADWAY GALORE The seventh annual Midtown International Theatre Festival begins with a performance of “AfterWords,” a collection of three short plays written by Ed Musto, Marcus Davidson, and Dena Douglass; and directed by Erin Cronican, Gary Shrader, and Michael Mastro.Other performances include the Emergency Theater Company’s presentation of Joya Scott’s “The Answer is Horse,” and the Los Angeles African-American Repertory Company’s presentation of Layon Gray’s “The Girls of Summer,” about an all-black female base ball team whose coach is found dead in 1945. Tonight through Sunday, August 6, times and locations vary, 212-868-4444, $18 general, $15 students and seniors. For complete information, go to midtownfestival.org.