OFF-BROADWAY GALORE The seventh annual Midtown International Theatre Festival begins with a performance of “AfterWords,” a collection of three short plays written by Ed Musto, Marcus Davidson, and Dena Douglass; and directed by Erin Cronican, Gary Shrader, and Michael Mastro.Other performances include the Emergency Theater Company’s presentation of Joya Scott’s “The Answer is Horse,” and the Los Angeles African-American Repertory Company’s presentation of Layon Gray’s “The Girls of Summer,” about an all-black female base ball team whose coach is found dead in 1945. Tonight through Sunday, August 6, times and locations vary, 212-868-4444, $18 general, $15 students and seniors. For complete information, go to midtownfestival.org.

