ROAD TRIP The Happy Hour theater company and Ars Nova present “It Takes 3,” a comedy about three friends who take a road trip. The play is directed by Virginia Scott, and featured actors include Mark Gindick, Matthew Morgan, and Robert Grant. Tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-868-4444, $15.

SOUTH AFRICAN THEATER The Culture Project presents Yael Farber’s “Amajuba: Like Doves We Rise,”about the true experiences of five men and women who lived in South African townships during apartheid.The play is directed by Ms.Farber, and performers include Tshallo Chokwe, Roelf Matlala, Bongeka Mpongwana, Phillip Oetipo Tindisa, and Jabulile Tshabalala. Tomorrow through Sunday, August 27, Tuesday–Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 3 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., the Culture Project, 45 Bleecker St. at Lafayette Street, 212-307-4100, $56 general, $21 for student rush tickets.

OFF-BROADWAY GALORE The seventh annual Midtown International Theatre Festival begins with a performance of “AfterWords,” a collection of three short plays. Other performances include the Los Angeles African-American Repertory Company’s presentation of Layon Gray’s “The Girls of Summer,” about an all-black female baseball team whose coach is found dead in 1945. Through Sunday, August 6, times and locations vary, 212-868-4444, $18 general, $15 students and seniors. For complete information, go to midtownfestival.org.

SCOTTISH FRINGE 59E59 Theaters’ East of Edinburgh series continues with the Godlight Theater Company’s performance of Ray Bradbury’s “Fahrenheit 451,” and the Spankin’ Yanks’ presentation of Justin Sherin’s “Mickey Mouse Is Dead,” about how two Disney screenwriters defend themselves during the McCarthy era. The play is directed by Gordon Carver. Through Sunday, “Fahrenheit 451,” Tuesday–Saturday, 9 p.m., Sunday, 7 p.m., “Mickey Mouse,” Tuesday–Sunday, 7 p.m., 59E59 Theaters, 59 E. 59th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-279-4200, prices vary. For complete information, go to 59e59.org.