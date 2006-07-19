Theater
INDEPENDENT SHOWS The Midtown International Theater Festival and the Libras theater group present two solo shows, Michele Cuomo’s “Unveiled,” which explores her attempt to stage a radical version of the show “Phaedra,” and Maggie Surovell’s “Warning Signs,” which documents the struggles of a Jewish vegetarian feminist. Tonight through Saturday, August 5, times vary, Jewel Box Space, WorkShop Theater, 312 W. 36th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-868-4444, $18 general, $15 students and seniors.
