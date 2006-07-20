This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ANALYZE THIS The Midtown International Theater Festival presents Jon Carter’s “Where Three Roads Meet,”which depicts the relationship between Sigmund Freud and Carl Jung.The play is directed by Will Warren, and featured actors include Morgan Baker, Andrew Firda, and Kathryn Merry. Tomorrow through Sunday, July 30, times vary, MainStage Space, WorkShop Theater, 312 W. 36th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-868-4444, $18 general, $15 students and seniors.

CRAZY SISTERS Ars Nova presents a performance by the Wau Wau Sisters, who fuse acrobatics, burlesque, comedy, and music in their vaudeville show. Friday, 9 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-868-4444, $15.

OUTDOOR ACTIVISM The Vera List Center for Art and Politics at New School University presents artist William Pope.L’s “The Black Factory,”an interactive outdoor theater production that combines rehearsed skits with improvisation. Members of the audience provide objects that represent black culture, and actors begin conversations about race and culture based on the objects. Saturday, 5 p.m., Union Square Farmers’ Market, 14th Street and University Place, 212-229-5353, free.