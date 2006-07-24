This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BATTER UP The Midtown International Theater Festival and Juneteenth Legacy Theatre present Lorna Littleway’s “Motion and Location,” about a black female teenager who dreams of becoming a professional baseball player. The play is directed by Sue Lawless, and featured actresses include Geany Masai and Suzanne Froix. Tomorrow through Sunday, August 6, times vary, Main Stage Theater, 312 W. 36th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-529-7857, $18 general, $15 students and seniors.

AS YOU LIKE IT The annual Shakespeare in the Parking Lot festival continues with “As You Like It.” Thursday through Saturday, August 12,Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., parking lot at the corner of Ludlow and Broome streets, 212-414-7717, free.