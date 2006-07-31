The New York Sun

REMEMBERING WILSON The Signature Theatre Company presents August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” as part of a seasonlong tribute to the playwright. The performance is directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and features actors Kevin Carroll, Cassandra Freeman, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Tonight through Saturday, September 23, Monday, 8 p.m., Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Thursday–Friday, 8 p.m., Peter Norton Space, 555 W. 42nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-244-7529, $15.

BLUE PLATE SPECIAL Carolyn Rossi Copeland Productions presents Lori Fischer’s “Barbara’s Blue Kitchen,” a one-woman show that follows seven patrons of a Tennessee diner. The play is directed by Mar tha Banta. Tonight through Saturday, September 30, Monday–Tuesday, 8 p.m., Wednesday, 3 and 8 p.m., Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., the Lamb’s Theater, 130 W. 44th St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-239-6200. $30–$40.

