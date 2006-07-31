This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

REMEMBERING WILSON The Signature Theatre Company presents August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” as part of a seasonlong tribute to the playwright. The performance is directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and features actors Kevin Carroll, Cassandra Freeman, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Tonight through Saturday, September 23, Monday, 8 p.m., Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Thursday–Friday, 8 p.m., Peter Norton Space, 555 W. 42nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-244-7529, $15.

BLUE PLATE SPECIAL Carolyn Rossi Copeland Productions presents Lori Fischer’s “Barbara’s Blue Kitchen,” a one-woman show that follows seven patrons of a Tennessee diner. The play is directed by Mar tha Banta. Tonight through Saturday, September 30, Monday–Tuesday, 8 p.m., Wednesday, 3 and 8 p.m., Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., the Lamb’s Theater, 130 W. 44th St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-239-6200. $30–$40.