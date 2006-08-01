The New York Sun

ROMEO, OH ROMEO The Pulse Ensemble Theater presents “Romeo and Juliet” as part of the Harlem Summer Shakespeare Festival. The play is directed by Alexa Kelly and features actors John Williams, Li Jun Li, and Gwendolyn Schwinke. Thursday through Sunday, August 27, 8 p.m., Riverside Park, Riverside Drive and 138th Street, 212-695-1596, free.

GARDEN OF EDEN The National Asian-American Theatre Company presents Pierre Marivaux’s “The Dispute,” about a prince who conducts an experiment about sinning. The play is directed by Jean Randich, and featured actors include Claro de los Reyes, Alfredo Narciso, and Jennifer Chang. Friday through Saturday, August 26, Tuesday–Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 3 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Abington Theater, 312 W. 36th St. at Eighth Avenue, 212-868-4444, $15, $19 after August 8.

THUMBS UP Out of Line Productions presents José Rivera’s “Cloud Tectonics,” the story of a man who picks up a hitchhiker who claims to be 54 years old and pregnant. The play is directed by James Phillip Gates, and featured actors include Frederique Nahmani, Luis Vega and Julio Rivera. Through Saturday, Monday–Saturday, 8 p.m., the Culture Project, 45 Bleecker St. at Mulberry Street, 212-868-4444, $25.

REMEMBERING WILSON The Signature Theatre Company presents August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” as part of a season-long tribute to the playwright. The performance is directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and features actors Kevin Carroll, Cassandra Freeman, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Through Saturday, September 23, Monday, 8 p.m., Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Thursday–Friday, 8 p.m., Peter Norton Space, 555 W. 42nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-244-7529, $15.

BLUE PLATE SPECIAL Carolyn Rossi Copeland Productions presents Lori Fischer’s “Barbara’s Blue Kitchen,” a one-woman show that follows seven patrons of a Tennessee diner. The play is directed by Martha Banta. Through Saturday, September 30, Monday–Tuesday, 8 p.m., Wednesday, 3 and 8 p.m., Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., the Lamb’s Theater, 130 W. 44th St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-239-6200. $30–$40.

