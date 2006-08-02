The New York Sun

ROMEO, OH ROMEO The Pulse Ensemble Theater presents “Romeo and Juliet” as part of the Harlem Summer Shakespeare Festival. The play is directed by Alexa Kelly and features actors John Williams, Li Jun Li, and Gwendolyn Schwinke. Tomorrow through Sunday, August 27, 8 p.m., Riverside Park, Riverside Drive and 138th Street, 212-695-1596, free.

