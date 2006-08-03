This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ROMEO, OH ROMEO The Pulse Ensemble Theater presents “Romeo and Juliet” as part of the Harlem Summer Shakespeare Festival. The play is directed by Alexa Kelly and features actors John Williams, Li Jun Li, and Gwendolyn Schwinke. Tonight through Sunday, August 27, 8 p.m., Riverside Park, Riverside Drive and 138th Street, 212-695-1596, free.

GARDEN OF EDEN The National Asian-American Theatre Company presents Pierre Marivaux’s “The Dispute,” about a prince who conducts an experiment about sinning. The play is directed by Jean Randich, and featured actors include Claro de los Reyes, Alfredo Narciso, and Jennifer Chang. Friday through Saturday, August 26, Tuesday–Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 3 and 7:30 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Abington Theater, 312 W. 36th St. at Eighth Avenue, 212-868-4444, $15, $19 after August 8.