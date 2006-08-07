This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GREATEST SHOW IN THE EAST VILLAGE Circus Contraption presents “Grand American Traveling Dime Museum,” a circus for grown-ups featuring live aerial acts, acrobatics, juggling, dance, and physical comedy. Friday through Saturday, September 23, Wednesday–Sunday, 8 p.m., Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., between 9th and 10th streets, 212-352-3101, $15.

ONE-MAN HAMLET Hope and Hell Theater and Center Stage New York present a oneman performance of “Hamlet”featuring Indian-British actor Raoul Bhaneja.The performance is directed byRobert Ross Parker. Saturday and Sunday, 8 p.m., Center Stage New York, 48 W. 21st St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-352-3101, $12.

GENETIC ENGINEERING The New York International Fringe Festival and Creative Artists Laboratory presents Tanya Klein’s “Perfect,” about a mother who faces a crisis when her daughter, genetically engineered to be the perfect offspring, asserts her individuality. The play is directed by the playwright, and actresses include Ali Baynes and Natasha Graf. Saturday through Saturday, August 19th, times vary, Gene Frankel Theater, between Lafayette Street and the Bowery, 212-279-4488, $15.

BLUE PLATE SPECIAL Carolyn Rossi Copeland Productions presents Lori Fischer’s “Barbara’s Blue Kitchen,” a one-woman show that follows seven patrons of a Tennessee diner. The play is directed by Martha Banta. Through Saturday, September 30, Monday–Tuesday, 8 p.m., Wednesday, 3 and 8 p.m., Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., the Lamb’s Theater, 130 W. 44th St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-239-6200. $30–$40