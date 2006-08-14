This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SCHOOL REUNION

Producer Jamie McGonigal and the Signature Theater in Arlington, Va., present a concert reading of Nick Blaemire and James Gardiner’s “SSA (Ass Backwards),” about four best friends who return to their high school a year after graduation to pick up where they left off. The play is directed by Eric Schaeffer, and featured actors include Ryan Watkinson and Jason Michael Snow. Tonight, 11:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-239-6200, $20.

ADARK GARDEN

The R.A.T. theater company presents Le Wilhelm’s “The Death in the Juniper Grove,” about three friends who revisit a secret garden 30 years after the disappearance of their childhood friend.The play is directed by the playwright, and features actors Nancy McDoniel, Vito Cottone, and Joanie Schmacher. Tomorrow through Sunday, September 3, Tuesday–Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., 59E59 Theaters, 59 E. 59th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-279-4200, $18.