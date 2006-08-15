This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A DARK GARDEN The R.A.T. theater company presents Le Wilhelm’s “The Death in the Juniper Grove,” about three friends who revisit a secret garden 30 years after the disappearance of their childhood friend. The play is directed by the playwright, and features actors Nancy Mc-Doniel, Vito Cottone, and Joanie Schmacher. Tonight through Sunday, September 3, Tuesday–Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., 59E59 Theaters, 59 E. 59th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-279-4200, $18.

PARK TRAVELS The Theater for the New City presents “Tap Dance,” a traveling street opera inspired by issues related to the Patriot Act. The theater travels throughout city parks during the summer presenting the opera. The piece is directed and written by Crystal Field. Friday, 8 p.m., Coney Island Boardwalk at 10th St., Coney Island, Brooklyn, 212-254-1109, free.