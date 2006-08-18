This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CRUEL INTENTIONS The New York International Fringe Festival and Tuesday Club Productions present “Infliction of Cruelty,” about siblings who conceive a plan for retribution against their father during a family reunion. The play is directed by Joel Froomkin and featured actors include Elizabeth Van Meter and Holter Graham. Friday through Saturday, August 26, times vary, Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St. at Minetta Lane, 212-279-4488, $15. For complete information, go to FringeNYC.org.

PARK TRAVELS The Theater for the New City presents “Tap Dance,” a traveling street opera inspired by issues related to the Patriot Act. The theater travels throughout city parks during the summer presenting the opera.The piece is directed and written by Crystal Field. Friday, 8 p.m., Coney Island Boardwalk at 10th St., Coney Island, Brooklyn, 212-254-1109, free.