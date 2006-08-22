The New York Sun

TICKING CLOCK The 24 Hour Plays, created by producer Tina Fallon, celebrates its 10th anniversary at the New York International Fringe Festival. Popular works by playwrights including Teresa Rebeck, Robin Goldwasser, and Warren Leight, are featured. Tonight through Sunday, times vary, Lucille Lortel Theatre, 121 Christopher St., between Bleecker and Hudson streets, 212-924-2817, $15. For complete information, go to fringenyc.org.

