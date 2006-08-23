This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TICKING CLOCK The 24 Hour Plays, created by producer Tina Fallon, celebrates its 10th anniversary at the New York International Fringe Festival. Plays by David Lindsay-Abaire and Stephen Winter are featured tonight. Actors include Elizabeth Berkley, Rachel Dratch, and Ally Sheedy. Tonight, 6:15 p.m., Lucille Lortel Theatre, 121 Christopher St., between Bleecker and Hudson streets, 212-924-2817, $15. For complete information, go to fringenyc.org.

COULDA BEEN A CONTENDER The Fringe Festival and the Rude Mechanicals Theater Company presents “I Coulda Been A Kennedy,” in which a family conspires across three decades of American political history to have their son elevated to the highest office. The play is directed by Ted Sluberski and features actors Julie Fitzpatrick, Matthew Lawler, and Helen Piper Coxe. Through Friday, Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St., between 3rd Street and Minetta Lane, 212-279-4488, $15.