This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

THINKING TOO MUCH Backhouse Productions presents a reading of Kyle Jarrow’s “Hypochondria,” about a hypochondriac and his interactions with a man who believes he is Marilyn Monroe. The play is directed by Evan Cabnet. Tonight, 7 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54 St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-977-1700, free, reservations required.

REBELS WITH A CAUSE The Rebel Theatre Company celebrates its first year anniversary with “A Night of Artistic Inspiration.” The founder of the New Federal Theater, Woodie King Jr., is honored. Featured guests include actress Ruby Dee and poet Amiri Baraka. Friday, 7 p.m., Julia De Bourgos Latina Performing Arts Center, 1680 Lexington Ave. at 106th Street, $25 for reception and gala, $10 general. For complete information, go to rebeltheater.org.

MODERN MOVES A professor of modern and contemporary art at Sarah Lawrence College, Judith Rodenbeck, presents a discussion on the artist Joseph Beuys as part of the Dia: Beacon monthly talks series. Saturday, 1 p.m., Dia: Beacon, Riggio Galleries, Beacon, N.Y., 845-440-0100, free.

GREATEST SHOW IN THE EAST VILLAGE Circus Contraption presents “Grand American Traveling Dime Museum,” a circus for grown-ups featuring live aerial acts, acrobatics, juggling, dance, and physical comedy. Through Saturday, September 23, Wednesday–Sunday, 8 p.m., Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., between 9th and 10th streets, 212-352-3101, $15.