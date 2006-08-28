The New York Sun

Join
National

Theater

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Theater
Theater

FALL PREVIEWS The Rattlestick Playwrights Theater opens its fall season with actor and mime Bill Bowers’s solo show “It Goes Without Saying,” about his childhood in Montana and his experience on Broadway and studying with Marcel Marceau. The play is directed by Martha Banta. Wednesday through Sunday, October 8, Wednesday night, 8 p.m., Monday, Thursday, and Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, 224 Waverly Place, between 11th and Perry streets, 212-868-4444, $37.50.

GREATEST SHOW IN THE EAST VILLAGE Circus Contraption presents “Grand American Traveling Dime Museum,” a circus for grown-ups featuring live aerial acts, acrobatics, juggling, dance, and physical comedy. Through Saturday, September 23, Wednesday–Sunday, 8 p.m., Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., between 9th and 10th streets, 212-352-3101, $15.

REMEMBERING WILSON The Signature Theatre Company presents August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” as part of a tribute to the playwright.The performance is directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and features actors Kevin Carroll, Cassandra Freeman, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Through Saturday, September 23, Monday, 8 p.m., Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Thursday–Friday, 8 p.m., Peter Norton Space, 555 W. 42nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-244-7529, $15.

Theater
Theater

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use