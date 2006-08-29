This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SOUL BOY Ars Nova presents composer and pianist Daniel Zaitchik, who performs soul and folk songs. Accompanying musicians include vocalist and guitarist Jeremy Bass, and a full choir. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-868-4444, $10.

FALL PREVIEWS The Rattlestick Playwrights Theater opens its fall season with actor and mime Bill Bowers’s solo show “It Goes Without Saying,” about his childhood in Montana and his experience on Broadway and studying with Marcel Marceau. The play is directed by Martha Banta. Tomorrow through Sunday, October 8, Wednesday night, 8 p.m., Monday, Thursday, and Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, 224 Waverly Place, between 11th and Perry streets, 212-868-4444, $37.50.

A DARK GARDEN The R.A.T. theater company presents Le Wilhelm’s “The Death in the Juniper Grove,” about three friends who revisit a secret garden 30 years after the disappearance of their childhood friend.The play is directed by the playwright, and features actors Nancy McDoniel, Vito Cottone, and Joanie Schmacher. Through Sunday, September 3, Tuesday–Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., 59E59 Theaters, 59 E. 59th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-279-4200, $18.

REMEMBERING WILSON The Signature Theatre Company presents August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars” as part of a seasonlong tribute to the playwright. The performance is directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and features actors Kevin Carroll, Cassandra Freeman, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Through Saturday, September 23, Monday, 8 p.m., Tuesday, 7 p.m., Wednesday and Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Thursday–Friday, 8 p.m., Peter Norton Space, 555 W. 42nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-244-7529, $15.

OFF-BROADWAY The Partial Comfort theater company presents “NAMI,” about a woman who believes she’s uncovered a plot to have an Indonesian tsunami survivor sold into the child-slave trade. The play is directed by John Gould Rubin and featured actors include Alfredo Narciso and Eva Kaminsky. Wednesday, September 6 through Saturday, September 30, Wednesdays—Saturdays, 8 p.m., the Kirk at Theatre Row, 410 W. 42nd St. at Ninth Avenue, 212-279-4200, $15. For complete information, go to partialcomfort.org.