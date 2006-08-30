This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FALL PREVIEWS The Rattlestick Playwrights Theater opens its fall season with actor and mime Bill Bowers’s solo show “It Goes Without Saying,” about his childhood in Montana and his experience on Broadway and studying with Marcel Marceau. The play is directed by Martha Banta. Tomorrow through Sunday, October 8, Wednesday night, 8 p.m., Monday, Thursday, and Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, 224 Waverly Place, between 11th and Perry streets, 212-868-4444, $37.50.

SLAPSTICK AND SATIRE The performers collective Circus Amok presents the traveling show “Citizen Ship: An Immigrant Rights Fantasia in 10 Short Acts,” a play that combines satire with acrobatic slapstick. The play is directed by Jennifer Miller, and appears in various city parks throughout September. Friday through Sunday, September 4, 6 p.m., Riverside Park, 79th Street and the West Side Highway, 917-853-6965, free. For more information, go to circusamok.org.

A DARK GARDEN The R.A.T. theater company presents Le Wilhelm’s “The Death in the Juniper Grove,” about three friends who revisit a secret garden 30 years after the disappearance of their childhood friend.The play is directed by the playwright. Through Sunday, Wednesday–Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m., 59E59 Theaters, 59 E. 59th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-279-4200, $18.

FROM GOVERNMENT TO THE STAGE The chairman of the New York State Athletic Commission, Ron Scott Stevens, presents his play “Cherry Patch,” about the death of a firefighter and how his colleagues deal with the tragic accident. Thursday, September 7, through Sunday, September 17, Monday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., between Sixth Avenue and Varick Street, 212-691-1555, $25–$50.

BLUE PLATE SPECIAL Carolyn Rossi Copeland Productions presents Lori Fischer’s “Barbara’s Blue Kitchen,” a onewoman show that follows seven patrons of a Tennessee diner. The play is directed by Martha Banta. Through Saturday, September 30, Monday–Tuesday, 8 p.m., Wednesday, 3 and 8 p.m., Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., the Lamb’s Theater, 130 W. 44th St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-239-6200. $30–$40.