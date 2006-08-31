The New York Sun

SLAPSTICK AND SATIRE The performers collective Circus Amok presents the traveling show “Citizen Ship: An Immigrant Rights Fantasia in 10 Short Acts,” a play that combines satire with acrobatic slapstick. The play is directed by Jennifer Miller, and appears in various city parks throughout September. Tomorrow through Sunday, September 4, 6 p.m., Riverside Park, 79th Street and the West Side Highway, 917-853-6965, free. For more information, go to circusamok.org.

OFF-BROADWAY The Partial Comfort production company presents “Nami,” about a woman who believes she’s uncovered a plot to have an Indonesian Tsunami survivor sold into the child slave-trade. The play is directed by John Gould Rubin and featured actors include Alfredo Narciso and Eva Kaminsky. Wednesday through Saturday, September 30, Wednesdays–Saturdays, 8 p.m., the Kirk at Theatre Row, 410 W.42nd Street at 9th Avenue, 212-279-4200, $15. For complete information, go to partialcomfort.org.

