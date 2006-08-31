This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SLAPSTICK AND SATIRE The performers collective Circus Amok presents the traveling show “Citizen Ship: An Immigrant Rights Fantasia in 10 Short Acts,” a play that combines satire with acrobatic slapstick. The play is directed by Jennifer Miller, and appears in various city parks throughout September. Tomorrow through Sunday, September 4, 6 p.m., Riverside Park, 79th Street and the West Side Highway, 917-853-6965, free. For more information, go to circusamok.org.

OFF-BROADWAY The Partial Comfort production company presents “Nami,” about a woman who believes she’s uncovered a plot to have an Indonesian Tsunami survivor sold into the child slave-trade. The play is directed by John Gould Rubin and featured actors include Alfredo Narciso and Eva Kaminsky. Wednesday through Saturday, September 30, Wednesdays–Saturdays, 8 p.m., the Kirk at Theatre Row, 410 W.42nd Street at 9th Avenue, 212-279-4200, $15. For complete information, go to partialcomfort.org.