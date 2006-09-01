Theater
SLAPSTICK AND SATIRE The performers collective Circus Amok presents the traveling show “Citizen Ship: An Immigrant Rights Fantasia in 10 Short Acts,” a play that combines satire with acrobatic slapstick. The play is directed by Jennifer Miller, and appears in various city parks throughout September. Friday through Sunday, 6 p.m., Riverside Park, 79th Street and the West Side Highway, 917-853-6965, free. For more information, go to circusamok.org.
