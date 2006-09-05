This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

THREE TALES The Audax Theatre Group presents Daniel Roberts’s “The Beginning of the And,” a film and stage presentation of three narratives. The play is directed by Brian Ziv, and featured actors include Will Brunson, Romany Reagan, John Kaisner, and Alie Carey. Tonight through Saturday, September 16, Tuesday–Saturday, 8 p.m., 212-868-4444, $15.

OFF-BROADWAY The Partial Comfort production company presents “NAMI,” about a woman who believes she’s uncovered a plot to have an Indonesian tsunami survivor sold into the child-slave trade. The play is directed by John Gould Rubin, and featured actors include Alfredo Narciso and Eva Kaminsky. Tomorrow through Saturday, September 30,Wednesdays–Saturdays, 8 p.m., the Kirk at Theatre Row, 410 W.42nd Street at 9th Avenue, 212-279-4200, $15. For complete information, go to partialcomfort.org.

FROM GOVERNMENT TO THE STAGE The chairman of the New York State Athletic Commission, Ron Scott Stevens, presents his play “Cherry Patch,” about the death of a firefighter and how his colleagues deal with the tragic accident. Thursday through Sunday, September 17, Monday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., between Sixth Avenue and Varick Street, 212-691-1555, $25–$50.

A PRIORI The Committee Theatre presents the premiere of Ken Urban’s “I (Heart) Kant,” about four New Jersey women who ruminate on jobs and school while garnering advice from a talking cat that recites philosophy by Immanuel Kant. The play is directed by Dylan Mc-Cullough, and actresses include Kate Benson, Edelen McWillams, and Frances Mercanti–Anthony. Friday through Sunday, October 22, Monday and Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 7 p.m., Linhart Theater at 440 Studios, 440 Lafayette St., between Astor Place and 4th Street, 212-352-3101, $18.

STAGE BLUES The Signature Theatre Company presents “August Wilson and the Blues,” a musical tribute to the late playwright. Musicians include James “Blood” Ulmer and the Memphis Blood Blues Band, a guitarist from the band In Living Colour, Vernon Reid. Actors include Ebony Jo-Ann, Keith Randolph Smith, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson. Blue Smoke restaurant provides dinner for audience members. Saturday, 5 p.m. tickets released, 7 p.m. performance, Castle Clinton National Monument, Battery Park at Battery Place and State Street, 212-244-7529, free.