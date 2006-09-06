Theater
FAMILY STRIFE Tuesday Club Productions presents Andrew Unterberg and Sean McManus’s “The Infliction of Cruelty,” about siblings who plan revenge during a memorial for their father. The play is directed by Joel Froomkin, and featured actors include Elizabeth Van Meter, Holter Graham, and Aimee DeShayes. Tonight through Tuesday, times vary, The Theater at the 14th Street Y, 344 E. 14th St., between First and Second avenues, 212-279-4200, $18. For complete information, go to inflictionofcruelty.com.
