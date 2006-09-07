This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FROM GOVERNMENT TO THE STAGE The chairman of the New York State Athletic Commission, Ron Scott Stevens, presents his play “Cherry Patch,” about the death of a firefighter and how his colleagues deal with the tragic accident. Tonight through Sunday, September 17, Monday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., SoHo Playhouse, 15 Vandam St., between Sixth Avenue and Varick Street, 212-691-1555, $25–$50.

EXTRA-LONG TITLE Playwrights Josh and Danny Bacher present their work “The Funniest Show in the World About the History of Comedy Performed By Two Brothers in Less Than Two Hours for Under Twenty Bucks,” about the evolution of comedy. The show is produced by Crystal Field. Tonight through Sunday, October 1, Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., between 9th and 10th streets, 212-352-3101, $19.

MYTHICAL INSPIRATION David Sard’s “The Ballad of Eddie and Joe” is a modern retelling of the myth of Oedipus and Jocasta, about an alienated youth who kills a gangster and is soon drawn into a relationship with his widow.The play is directed by Lorca Peress, and featured actors include Michael Citriniti, Angelo Rossi, and Anna Mercedes Torres. Tomorrow through Sunday, September 24, Wednesday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Hudson Guild Theater, 441 W. 26th St., between Ninth and Tenth avenues, 212-868-4444, $50 for opening night performance, $18 general, $10 students and seniors.