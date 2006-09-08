The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MYTHICAL INSPIRATION David Sard’s “The Ballad of Eddie and Joe” is a modern retelling of the myth of Oedipus and Jocasta, about an alienated youth who kills a gangster and is soon drawn into a relationship with his widow. The play is directed by Lorca Peress, and featured actors include Michael Citriniti, Angelo Rossi, and Anna Mercedes Torres. Friday through Sunday, September 24, Wednesday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Hudson Guild Theater, 441 W. 26th St., between Ninth and Tenth avenues, 212-868-4444, $50 for opening night performance, $18 general, $10 students and seniors.

LIFE’S JOURNEYS Scott Sickles’s “Intellectuals,” produced by the WorkShop Theater Company, follows the chaos that ensues among family and clients after a psychologist takes a sabbatical to explore lesbianism. The play is directed by David Gautschy. Friday through Saturday, September 30, Wednesday–Saturday, 8 p.m., WorkShop Theater, 312 W. 36th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-695-4173, $18 general, $12 students.

