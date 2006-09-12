This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GREATEST SHOW IN THE EAST VILLAGE Circus Contraption presents “Grand American Traveling Dime Museum,”a circus for grown-ups featuring live aerial acts, acrobatics, juggling, dance, and physical comedy. Through Saturday, September 23, Wednesday–Sunday, 8 p.m.,Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., between 9th and 10th streets, 212-352-3101, $15.

FALL PREVIEWS The Rattlestick Playwrights Theater opens its fall season with actor and mime Bill Bowers’s solo show “It Goes Without Saying,” about his childhood in Montana and his experience on Broadway and studying with Marcel Marceau. The play is directed by Martha Banta. Through Sunday, October 8, Monday, Thursday, and Saturday 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, 224 Waverly Place, between 11th and Perry streets, 212-868-4444, $37.50.