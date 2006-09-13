Theater
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
LUNCH HOUR PLAY The production company Food for Thought opens its fall season with a performance of Samuel Beckett’s “Happy Days.”The play is directed by Austin Pendleton, and featured actors include Marian Seldes and Brian Murray. Today, 12:30 p.m. lunch, 1:30 p.m. performance, the Players Theater, 16 Gramercy Park South, 20th Street, between Park Avenue and Irving Place, 212-362-2560, $58.
