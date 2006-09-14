This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A NUN’S TALE The New York Musical Theater Festival presents Blair Fell’s “The Tragic And Horrible Life Of The Singing Nun,” about the sad life of the ill-fated nun who sang the 1960s hit “Dominique-Nique-Nique.” The play is directed by Michael Schiralli. Tonight through Friday, September 22, times vary, Theatre at St. Clements, 423 W. 46th St., between Ninth and Tenth avenues, 212-352-3101, $20.

THREE TALES The Audax Theatre Group presents Daniel Roberts’s “The Beginning of the And,” a film and stage presentation of three narratives. The play is directed by Brian Ziv, and featured actors include Will Brunson, Romany Reagan, John Kaisner, and Alie Carey. Through Saturday, September 16, Tuesday–Saturday, 8 p.m., 78th St. Theatre Lab, 236 W. 78th St. at Broadway, 212-868-4444, $15.

A PRIORI The Committee Theatre presents the premiere of Ken Urban’s “I (Heart) Kant,” about four New Jersey women who ruminate on jobs and school while garnering advice from a talking cat that recites philosophy by Immanuel Kant. The play is directed by Dylan McCullough, and actresses include Kate Benson, Edelen McWillams, and Frances Mercanti–Anthony. Through Sunday, October 22, Monday and Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 7 p.m., Linhart Theater at 440 Studios, 440 Lafayette St., between Astor Place and 4th Street, 212-352-3101, $18.