This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

VACATION MYSTERY Cheryl Coons’s “River’s End” is based on the real-life disappearance of Glen and Bessie Hyde, who vanished during their 1928 honeymoon in the Grand Canyon. The play is directed by Rick DesRochers, and featured actors include Evan Casey, Tempe Thomas, and Dani Marcus. The performance is part of the New York Musical Theater Festival. Tonight through Sunday, October 1, times vary, TBG Theater, 312 W. 36th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-352-3101, $20.

UH-OH, ROMEO The Moonlight Theater Company presents Gregory Sherman and Gregory Wolfe’s “Fools and Lovers,” a play based on Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” that follows a couple as they ponder the necessity of marriage. The production is directed by Mr. Wolfe, and featured actors include Djola Branner, David Pixley, and David DelGrosso. Tonight through Sunday, October 15, Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Connolly Theater, 220 E. 4th St., between avenues A and B,212-868-4444,$18.

GREATEST SHOW IN THE EAST VILLAGE Circus Contraption presents “Grand American Traveling Dime Museum,” a circus for grown-ups featuring live aerial acts, acrobatics, juggling, dance, and physical comedy. Through Saturday, Wednesday–Sunday, 8 p.m., Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave., between 9th and 10th streets, 212-352-3101, $15.