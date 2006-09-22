Theater
HOLY STRUGGLE The Joa Musical Company presents Hye Jung Yu’s “Maria Maria,” the American premiere of the popular Korean musical that follows Mary Magdalene during the time of Jesus Christ. The play is directed by Cheon Mo Seong, and features actors Bok Hee Yoon and Sang Woo Park. “Maria Maria” is featured as part of the New York Musical Theater Festival. Friday through Sunday, October 15, Tuesday–Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 and 7 p.m., Gerald W. Lynch Theatre, John Jay College, 899 Tenth Ave., between 58th and 59th streets, 212-352-3101, $65.
