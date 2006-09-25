This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KISS ME MUSICALLY The Shakespeare Society presents “Shakespeare on Broadway,” a program composed of songs from musicals based on Shakespeare’s plays. Performers include Tom Wopat, Brian D’Arcy James, and Marin Mazzie.Featured musicals include “The Boys from Syracuse,” “Kiss Me Kate,” and “West Side Story.” Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Kaye Playhouse, Hunter College, 68th Street, between Park and Lexington avenues, 212-772-4448, $25–$40.

LIFE LESSONS Playwright Daryl Roth is host of a benefit reading from Anna Deavere Smith’s guide “Letters to a Young Artist” (Anchor). Presenters include Olympia Dukakis, Bill T. Jones, and Eve Ensler. Tonight, 7 p.m., the Daryl Roth Theater, 101 E. 15th St. at Union Square East, 212-682-0265, $115 in advance, $125 at the doors.

MITCHELL’S TUNES Producers David Carpenter and Kit Plaschkes present Broadway composer Conor Mitchell, who wrote the musical “Have a Nice Life.” Mr. Mitchell performs his songs with Lisa Asher, Nikki Snelson, and Garrett Long. Tonight, 8 p.m., the D-Lounge, 101 E. 15th St.at Union Square East, 212-375-1110, $8.

GIRL VOICES Broadway actresses Sarah Litzsinger and Kate Reinders debut their new band TastiSkank, singing songs about love and relationships. Tonight, 10 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-352-3101, $20.

SO CONFIDENT Richard Vetere’s “Machiavelli” follows the exploits of the political leader as he struggled to establish a democracy in Florence in the 1500s. The play is directed by Evan Bergman. Through Sunday, November 5, Tuesday–Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., ArcLight Theatre, 152 W. 71st St., between Broadway and Columbus avenue, 212-239-6200, $45.