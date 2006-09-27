This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SHORT SHORTS The Martin E. Segal Theatre Center, CUNY Graduate Center, and the Lucille Lortel Foundation present “Prelude ’06: On the Forefront of Contemporary NYC Theater,” a threeday festival of 20 short performances. Playwrights include Will Eno, Carl Hancock Rux, and Cynthia Hopkins.The festival is curated by Sarah Benson and Frank Hentschker. Tonight through Saturday, times vary, Martin E. Segal Theatre, 365 Fifth Ave., between 34th and 35th streets, 212-868-4444, $5 per performance. For complete information, go to cuny.edu.

MOTHER’S TALES Kate Moira Ryan and Judy Gold’s “25 Questions for a Jewish Mother” is based on Ms. Gold’s journey in becoming a parent while developing a relationship with her own mother. The play is directed by Karen Kohlhaas. Tonight through Thursday, October 12,Tuesday, 8 p.m.,Wednesday, 3 and 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 3 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Theater, 308 W. 46th St. at Eighth Avenue, 212-239-6200, $65.

THE SHAPE OF GRIEF The Public Theater presents Neil LaBute’s “Wrecks,” a oneman play based on “Oedipus Rex,” about a middle-aged widower who delivers a bewildering eulogy. Ed Harris is the featured actor. Through Sunday, October 29, dates and times vary, Public Theater, 425 Lafayette St., between E. 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-967-7555, $50. For complete information, go to publictheater.org.