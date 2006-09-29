The New York Sun

TILL DEATH DO US PART The Pandora’s Box theater company and Shalimar Productions present Juan Riquelme’s “Twenty Years of Agnes,” about a woman who considers ending her 20–year marriage. The play is directed by Camilo Fontecilla, and featured actors include Jacquelyn Poplar and Atticus Rowe. Friday through Sunday, October 22, Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Medicine Show Theatre, 549 W. 52nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-868-4444, $18. For complete information, go to shalimarproductions.org.

MAMET IN DRAG The nonprofit Manhattan Comedy Collective presents a reading of David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross,” which follows the machinations of a ruthless group of real estate salesmen. The all-female production is directed by Tzipora Kaplan.A raffle and silent auction to benefit the theater company follows. Saturday, 8 p.m., Emerging Artists Theatre, 311 W. 43rd St., between Sixth Avenue and Broadway, 212-247-2429, $15.

