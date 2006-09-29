This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TILL DEATH DO US PART The Pandora’s Box theater company and Shalimar Productions present Juan Riquelme’s “Twenty Years of Agnes,” about a woman who considers ending her 20–year marriage. The play is directed by Camilo Fontecilla, and featured actors include Jacquelyn Poplar and Atticus Rowe. Friday through Sunday, October 22, Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Medicine Show Theatre, 549 W. 52nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-868-4444, $18. For complete information, go to shalimarproductions.org.

MAMET IN DRAG The nonprofit Manhattan Comedy Collective presents a reading of David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross,” which follows the machinations of a ruthless group of real estate salesmen. The all-female production is directed by Tzipora Kaplan.A raffle and silent auction to benefit the theater company follows. Saturday, 8 p.m., Emerging Artists Theatre, 311 W. 43rd St., between Sixth Avenue and Broadway, 212-247-2429, $15.