This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MOTHER’S TALES Kate Moira Ryan and Judy Gold’s “25 Questions for a Jewish Mother” is based on Ms. Gold’s journey in becoming a parent while developing a relationship with her own mother.The play is directed by Karen Kohlhaas.

Through Thursday, October 12, Tuesday, 8 p.m., Wednesday, 3 and 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 3 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Theater, 308 W. 46th St. at Eighth Avenue, 212-239-6200, $65.