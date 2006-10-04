The New York Sun

FROM FILM TO STAGE The South Wing theater company presents “Death in Vacant Lot!,” an adaptation of Terayama Shuji’s avant-garde film “Den’en ni Shisu (Death in the Fields)” (1974), about a Japanese boy who runs away from his family during World War II. The play translates the film into a rock opera.The director is Kameron Steele, and actors include Ivana Catanese, Catherine Friesen, and LeeAnne Hutchison. Tonight through Saturday, October 14, Wednesday–Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 7–10 p.m., Swing Space, 15 Nassau St., between Pine and Cedar streets, 212-868-4444, $20.

BEYOND MACBETH John Martin and Dudley Stone’s “MacDeath” follows the trials and mysteries of the Mansfields, an acting family. The play is produced by the HMS theater company. The director of the play is Brian Nelson, and actors include David Berent and Charles Karel. Tonight through Sunday, October 22, Tuesday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Producers Club II, 358 W. 44th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-221-8466, $18.

