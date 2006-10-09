This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HIGH SOCIETY The Horizon Theatre Rep presents a translation of Maxim Gorky’s “Vassa Zheleznova,” about a Russian matriarch who tries to keep her family and wealth intact during the dissolution of Russian bourgeois society. The play is directed by Christopher Carter Sanderson, and featured actors include Rafael De Mussa and Celia Finkelstein. Tonight through Saturday, October 29, Monday and Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Duo Theater, 62 E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-868-4444, $18.

BEYOND THE SPREE A former French horn player for the band Polyphonic Spree, Louis Schwadron, performs his one-man show “Funeral,” about the human obsession with death. The play is directed by Jason Eagan. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-868-4444, $15.

MOTHER’S TALES Kate Moira Ryan and Judy Gold’s “25 Questions for a Jewish Mother” is based on Ms. Gold’s journey in becoming a parent while developing a relationship with her own mother. The play is directed by Karen Kohlhaas. Through Thursday, October 12, Tuesday, 8 p.m., Wednesday, 3 and 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 3 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., St. Luke’s Theater, 308 W. 46th St. at Eighth Avenue, 212-239-6200, $65.

A PRIORI The Committee Theatre presents the premiere of Ken Urban’s “I (Heart) Kant,” about four New Jersey women who ruminate on jobs and school while garnering advice from a talking cat that recites philosophy by Immanuel Kant. The play is directed by Dylan Mc-Cullough, and actresses include Kate Benson, Edelen McWillams, and Frances Mercanti–Anthony. Through Sunday, October 22, Monday and Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 7 p.m., Linhart Theater at 440 Studios, 440 Lafayette St., between Astor Place and 4th Street, 212-352-3101, $18.

THE SHAPE OF GRIEF The Public Theater presents Neil LaBute’s “Wrecks,” a one-man play based on “Oedipus Rex,” about a middle-aged widower who delivers a bewildering eulogy. Ed Harris is the featured actor. Through Sunday, October 29, dates and times vary, Public Theater, 425 Lafayette St., between E. 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-967-7555, $50. For complete information, go to publictheater.org.

SO CONFIDENT Richard Vetere’s comedic play “Machiavelli” follows the exploits of the political leader as he struggled to establish a democracy in Florence in the 1500s. The play is directed by Evan Bergman. Through Sunday, November 5, Tuesday–Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., ArcLight Theatre, 152 W. 71st St., between Broadway and Columbus avenue, 212-239-6200, $45.