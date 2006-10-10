Theater
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
BEYOND THE SPREE A former French horn player for the band Polyphonic Spree, Louis Schwadron, performs his one-man show “Funeral,” about the human obsession with death. The play is directed by Jason Eagan. Tonight, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-868-4444, $15.
