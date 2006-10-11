This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

OUTSIDE THE CLASSROOM The Marymount Manhattan College Theatre Production Workshop presents John Middleton and William Rowley’s 1618 play, “The Old Law (A New Way To Please You),” about ageism and generational gaps. The play is directed by Elizabeth Swain. Tonight through Sunday, Wednesday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 2 p.m., Theresa Lang Theatre, Marymount Manhattan College, 221 E. 71st St., between Second and Third avenues, 212-774-0760, $10 general, $5 seniors, students, and alumni, free for Marymount students.

HIGH SOCIETY The Horizon Theatre Rep presents a translation of Maxim Gorky’s “Vassa Zheleznova,” about a Russian matriarch who tries to keep her family and wealth intact during the dissolution of Russian bourgeois society. The play is directed by Christopher Carter Sanderson, and featured actors include Rafael De Mussa and Celia Finkelstein. Through Saturday, October 29, Monday and Thursday–Saturday, 8 p.m., Sunday, 3 p.m., Duo Theater, 62 E. 4th St., between Second Avenue and the Bowery, 212-868-4444, $18.